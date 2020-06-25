Elaine Bucklo

The federal courts have no jurisdiction over a proposed class-action suit accusing a nursing home of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a judge ruled Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Elaine Bucklo remanded the suit Ginger Darty filed against Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center LLC to Cook County Circuit Court.

In a written opinion, Bucklo rejected the argument that Section 301 of the federal Labor Management Relations Act preempts Darty’s BIPA claim.

Darty briefly worked as a nurse at Columbia in late 2019. She says the southern Illinois nursing home requires employees to clock in by scanning their hands on a biometric time clock system.

In a suit filed in state court in March of this year, Darty alleges Columbia violated BIPA by failing to get employees’ written permission before using the scanners and failing to establish a policy for the retention and destruction of biometric data.

Columbia also violated BIPA by failing to get employees’ permission before sharing their biometric information with its timekeeping vendor, Darty alleges.

Columbia removed the suit to federal court in April, arguing Section 301 preempts the action.

In its notice of removal, Columbia conceded Darty was not a union member when she worked at the nursing home.

But many members of the proposed class belong to the United Steel, Paper and Forestry, Rubber, Manufacturing, Energy, Allied Industrial and Service Workers International Union, AFL-CIO, CLC, Columbia said.

The collective bargaining agreements the union entered with the nursing home over the years, Columbia asserted in the notice, governed “the terms and conditions of the [u]nion members’ employment with Columbia, including, but not limited to the equipment to be utilized by the employees.”

The agreements set out the grievance and arbitration procedures that were to be used to resolve any disputes over the agreements’ meaning, according to Columbia.

Under these provisions, Columbia contended, resolving Darty’s BIPA claim would require analyzing a collective bargaining agreement.

And that requirement makes the BIPA claim subject to federal preemption, Columbia argued.

Darty moved in May to remand her suit to federal court.

Quoting Allis-Chalmers Corp. v. Lueck, 471 U.S. 202 (1985), Bucklo wrote a claim under state law is preempted by Section 301 when its resolution “is substantially dependent upon analysis of the terms of an agreement made between the parties in a labor contract.”

The 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has held BIPA claims stemming from the use of biometric time clocks “are properly subject to complete preemption,” Bucklo wrote, citing Miller v. Southwest Airlines Co., 926 F.3d 898 (7th Cir. 2019).

However, she wrote, Darty is not a member of the union that entered into collective bargaining agreements with Columbia.

And while the 7th Circuit apparently has not ruled on the matter, other federal appeals courts have held “only the claims of the named plaintiffs are relevant” when determining if a proposed class action is completely preempted by Section 301, Bucklo wrote, citing cases that included Pruell v. Caritas Christi, 645 F.3d 81 (1st Cir. 2011).

“Accordingly,” she wrote, “I hold that because Ms. Darty is not a member of the [u]nion, and her claim does not require interpretation of a collective bargaining agreement, the court lacks subject-matter jurisdiction over this action.”

Bucklo issued her opinion in Ginger Darty v. Columbia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center LLC, No. 20 C 2607.

An attorney for Darty, Douglas M. Werman of Werman Salas P.C., said Columbia should not have removed the suit.

“The district court followed a long line of case law which governs a federal district court’s limited jurisdiction and ruled correctly in remanding the case to Cook County,” Werman said in a statement.

“We look forward to putting the delay injected into the case by defendant’s improper removal behind us and finally advancing the case to a successful resolution or judgment.”

Werman noted BIPA carries a $1,000 penalty for each negligent violation and a $5,000 penalty for each reckless violation.

The lead attorney for Columbia is Jody Kahn Mason of Jackson Lewis P.C. She could not be reached for comment.