A lawsuit accusing an artificial-intelligence company of invading people’s privacy with facial-recognition technology does not belong in Illinois, a federal judge held this week.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis threw out a proposed class-action suit accusing Clarifai Inc. of violating the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Ellis did not rule on the merits of the case.Instead, she held plaintiff Jordan Stein did not allege Clarifai has enough contacts with Illinois for courts in the state to …