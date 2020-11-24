The loss of income suffered by a tavern forced to shut down under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s closure orders is not covered by its “business interruption” insurance, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit the owner of the Navigator Taproom filed against The Cincinnati Insurance Co.The Logan Square tavern brought the suit after Cincinnati denied its claim for the income it lost and the expenses it incurred following Pritzker’s March 15 …