A federal judge threw out a lawsuit accusing the members of the Illinois Gaming Board of violating the U.S. Constitution by dragging their feet in responding to applications for two video gaming establishment licenses.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood held the board members are immune from liability on the due process and equal protection claims Kevin Sypolt filed against them.Individuals who perform duties that are “functionally comparable” to a judge’s duties are covered by the same absolute …