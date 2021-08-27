A collective bargaining agreement between a union and a corporation gives the union — not the courts — first crack at resolving a former employee’s claims that the corporation violated the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Joan H. Lefkow dismissed a proposed class-action lawsuit that Victor Williams filed against Ecolab Inc.She held the courts have no jurisdiction over the suit.Williams alleges Ecolab failed to follow BIPA’s requirements in its …