FBI agents did not violate the U.S. Constitution when they failed to get a warrant before obtaining photographs of license plates taken near the scenes of two bank robberies, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that agents investigating the robberies conducted a search as defined by the Fourth Amendment when they submitted queries to databases containing images from automatic license-plate readers.Readers use high-speed …