A business that manages health care entities violated the Anti-Kickback Statute by paying $5,000 a month to an organization that gave it access to information about low-income seniors eligible for Medicare-reimbursed services, a federal judge held Tuesday.U.S. District Judge Sharon Johnson Coleman made that holding in a qui tam action that Stop Illinois Health Care Fraud LLC filed against Management Principles Inc. and other defendants under the federal False Claims Act and the Illinois version of the statute.Coleman …