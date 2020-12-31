An insurance company must pay death benefits to two brothers whose father died four days after the grace period for paying an overdue premium ended.In a written opinion Sunday, U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly held AXA Equitable Insurance Co. is prohibited from declaring that Douglas Harwick’s life insurance policy lapsed before his death.Kennelly acknowledged the policy states it will “terminate” if a premium is not paid within 31 days after the date it is due. Harwick’s grace period ended …