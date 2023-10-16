Judge James P. Flannery Jr. is flanked by Bob Clifford, left, of Clifford Law Offices, and Judge Brendan A. O’Brien at the Law Bulletin Media Symposium with the Judges in November 2022. — Julie Leuck/Law Bulletin MediaCook County Circuit Court Judge James P. Flannery, Jr. was remembered as fair, courteous and a true gentleman Monday.Flannery, 73, headed the Law Division as presiding judge for the past nine years, leading it through a time of great change amid the COVID-19 pandemic and newly implemented time …