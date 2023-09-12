The U.S. Senate confirmed U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings in a 52-46 vote Tuesday to serve on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois as an Article III judge.President Joe Biden nominated Cummings in January to fill a new seat created when U.S. District Judge Robert M. Dow Jr. left for Washington, D.C., to serve as counselor to U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John G. Roberts.Dow remains a member of the bench, but he would not displace Cummings if he chose to resume his role on the court.In …