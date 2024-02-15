This is the second of two conversations with contested primary candidates for the 3rd District Illinois Appellate Court. Joseph B. Hettel was featured Tuesday.Judge John C. Anderson said he will bring a broad understanding of legal issues in populous Will County to the 3rd District Appellate Court if elected.“The laws are the same whether you’re in Will County or Winnebago County, but judges also have discretion, and they exercise that discretion through the lens of their own experiences and what’s …