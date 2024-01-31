The U.S. Senate confirmed Joshua P. Kolar’s nomination to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, making him the fourth judge appointed by President Joe Biden who will take a seat on the Chicago-based appellate court.The Senate approved Kolar’s appointment on Tuesday in a bipartisan 66-25 vote.The 7th Circuit hears appeals out of Illinois, Indiana and Wisconsin.Kolar currently serves as a magistrate judge on the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana.U.S. Sen. Richard J. Durbin of Illinois, a …