A federal judge sanctioned the defendants in a business dispute by striking a confidentiality provision from a settlement agreement they entered with the plaintiff.

In a written opinion this week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sidney I. Schenkier found defendants Neuromonitoring Associates LLC and principal Nick Luekenga violated a provision barring both sides in the lawsuit from disclosing “whether a payment was made and the amount of any such payment.”

Luekenga ran afoul of the confidentiality requirement by sending a message to Neuromonitoring employees falsely implying the settlement did not require the company to pay any monetary damages to plaintiff NuVasive Clinical Services Inc., Schenkier wrote.

The appropriate remedy for this breach, he wrote, is to allow NuVasive as well as the defendants to publicly discuss the payment terms of the settlement agreement.

Those terms require Neuromonitoring and Luekenga to pay NuVasive four installments of $25,000 each, Schenkier wrote.

In June 2018, NuVasive sued Neuromonitoring and Luekenga, the sole proprietorship’s only member, as well as other individuals.

NuVasive accused the defendants of stealing its customers in the intraoperative neuromonitoring services field.

Intraoperative neuromonitoring is the real-time surveillance of a patient’s brain, spinal cord and nerves during surgery.

NuVasive filed the suit in federal court under diversity jurisdiction. NuVasive’s corporate headquarters are in San Diego, Calif., and Neuromonitoring’s are in Las Vegas.

NuVasive and the remaining defendants in the suit — Neuromonitoring and Luekenga — reached a settlement in March 2019.

The following month, the parties filed a stipulation of dismissal without prejudice. The stipulation gave Schenkier jurisdiction over any disputes that might arise over the settlement agreement.

In December 2019, NuVasive filed a motion asking Schenkier to reopen the case and enforce the settlement agreement.

NuVasive maintained the defendants had violated a provision requiring the parties to “keep confidential all aspects of the [s]ettlement [p]ayment, including, without limitation, whether a payment was made and the amount of any such payment.”

After reaching the settlement, Luekenga distributed a message to Neuromonitoring employees saying the company “was fiercely opposed to any financial settlement and therefore agreed to a moratorium on soliciting and hiring [NuVasive] employees for a year.”

In his opinion Tuesday, Schenkier wrote the message “while initially distributed only internally, ultimately found its way into a broader public dissemination on the internet.”

Luekenga had the right under the settlement agreement to discuss the one-year ban on approaching NuVasive employees, Schenkier wrote.

However, he wrote, Luekenga went too far with his statement about opposing any financial settlement.

Luekenga and Neuromonitoring’s argument that the statement is accurate “is too clever by half,” Schenkier wrote.

He noted that the statement about opposing any financial settlement is immediately followed by the words “and therefore.”

“The natural reading of the entire sentence, in context, links the defendants’ willingness to agree to the no-solicitation, no-hire provision with their fierce opposition to (and thus refusal to pay) any financial settlement,” Schenkier wrote. “We find that the sentence cannot reasonably be read otherwise.”

On another matter, Schekier denied NuVasive’s motion to allow discovery on whether Neuromonitoring and Luekenga were untruthful about their business practices during the settlement conference in the case.

NuVasive alleges Neuromonitoring and Luekenga violated a provision of the settlement agreement by purportedly using bribes and kickbacks to surgeons to steal NuVasive’s customers.

The provision in the settlement agreement bars the defendants from “compensating physicians, hospitals or medical facility administrators, directly or indirectly, through monetary, equitable or other means, for utilizing or recommending the utilization of their products, procedures, and/or services.”

But Schenkier wrote NuVasive “has fallen short” of showing the defendants violated the settlement agreement or that discovery is warranted.

NuVasive submitted drafts of management agreements that require Monitoring Associates LLC — an entity that seems to be related to Neuromonitoring — to provide services for physicians who perform intraoperativeneurophysiological monitoring and other surgical procedures, Schenkier wrote.

Those services, he wrote, include billing for the surgeon’s professional work and collecting payment for that work.

In return, Monitoring Associates receives 30% of net collections, Schenkier wrote. He wrote the net collections remaining after the 30% payment is made are remitted to the surgeon.

“On its face, remitting to a surgeon (or allowing her to retain) the balance of net collections after payment of a management fee does not constitute ‘compensating’ the physician,” Schenkier wrote.

“Rather, it appears to allow physicians to retain a certain amount of the revenue they generated.”

The case is NuVasive Clinical Services Inc. v. Neuromonitoring Associates LLC, et al., No. 18 C 4304.

The lead attorney for NuVasive is Christopher W.. Cardwell of Gullett Sanford Robinson & Martin PLLC in Nashville, Tenn.

Cardwell declined to comment.

The lead attorney for Neuromonitoring is Josh M. Kantrow of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith LLC.

“While NMA respectfully disagrees with parts of the court’s order, NMA is pleased the court ruled in its favor on the most significant issue — rejecting NuVasive’s allegations about NMA’s business practices,” Kantrow said in a statement.

“NMA is committed to improving patient care through its efforts, innovation and empowered clinicians, not competing in the industry through disparagement and litigation.”