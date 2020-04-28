Matthew F. Kennelly

A federal judge issued a preliminary injunction on Monday, prescribing a package of more aggressive measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus inside the Cook County Jail.

Among the mandates outlined in U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly’s 87-page order are increased testing and social distancing measures, as well as vigorous sanitization policies.

Kennelly banned double-inmate cells and limited group housing to tiers where inmates are quarantined after testing positive for COVID-19, where inmates are isolated with symptoms and where inmates are recovering or are on suicide or other medical watch.

Dormitory-style tiers can only be used if they are at less than 50% capacity and all quarantined detainees or those in the approved group settings are to be issued face masks, which must be replaced “at medically appropriate intervals,” Kennelly ordered.

”Under ordinary circumstances, there is nothing constitutionally inappropriate about housing detained persons in groups and allowing them to come into contact with each other,” Kennelly wrote. “Currently we are not living in ordinary circumstances — hence the preliminary injunction — but once matters return to something approaching normal, it may be appropriate to loosen the requirements of the injunction.”

Kennelly also ordered Sheriff Thomas J. Dart to enforce social distancing in new detainee intake, including suspending “bullpens” and other multi-person cells to hold new detainees.

The sheriff’s office is further required to regularly sanitize “all frequently touched surfaces and objects” and to “acquire and maintain sufficient testing materials” to promptly test any detainee with COVID-19 symptoms and detainees that have been exposed to others with symptoms.

Officials on Monday reported that 261 detainees and 150 correctional officers who work at the jail are currently positive for COVID-19. Six detainees and one officer have died after contracting COVID-19 at the jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Monday’s ruling is the latest in an ongoing class-action lawsuit pushing for the release or transfer of detainees who have pre-existing health conditions.

It largely echoes an order Kennelly handed to Dart earlier this month, mandating the sheriff’s office carry out a range of virus-protection practices, but denying detainees’ release.

Kennelly on Monday again denied the release of medically vulnerable detainees, reasoning that they have a path of relief in state court through emergency bond review proceedings, where the medical dangers detainees face during the outbreak are especially considered in altering bond conditions.

As of Monday, the jail population was at 4,168 — down more than 1,500 since Circuit Court Judge Leroy K. Martin Jr. in March ordered expedited bond rehearings en masse for detainees to determine their potential risk to public safety and exposure to COVID-19.

Kennelly also held because the plaintiffs have not exhausted the state’s appellate process, a federal judge should not intervene.

“The bottom line is that the plaintiffs have not shown that the bond reduction remedy offered by the state courts is any less effective than a federal remedy,” Kennelly wrote.

Kennelly also rejected the

plaintiffs’ request to convene a three-judge court under the Prisoner Litigation Reform Act, which requires two conditions to enter a prisoner release order.

The first — a previously entered order for less intrusive relief that has failed to remedy the violation of a federal right — was satisfied by Kennelly’s April 9 temporary restraining order, he reasoned.

But the second — a reasonable amount of time for the defendant to comply with the previous court orders — has not been met, Kennelly found.

“… The ongoing remedial efforts in this case might remedy the ongoing constitutional violation — which, to be clear, involves the objective reasonableness of the [s]heriff’s response to the coronavirus outbreak, not existence of coronavirus itself — if given adequate time,” Kennelly wrote.

“The [s]heriff has offered evidence that may be understood to suggest that he is making a substantial effort to comply with the [c]ourt’s order and attempt to improve the conditions of confinement at the [j]ail in response to the coronavirus pandemic.”

Kennelly’s order comes after he heard testimony from experts last week over conditions in the jail.

Mike Miller, executive director of the Cook County Department of Corrections, testified that to practice social distancing, hundreds of additional housing units had been opened and six-foot markings had been spray-painted on the floor in common areas, according to court documents.

Miller also testified that detainees had been given cleaning supplies and that the sheriff’s office had deployed “audit teams” to oversee the sanitation of common areas and the use of personal protective equipment, according to court documents.

Dr. Homer Venters, former Deputy Medical Director of the New York City Jail Correctional Health Service, testified for the plaintiffs that the sheriff’s office lacks a cohesive coronavirus response plan; fails to screen for individuals at higher risk of experiencing severe health consequences from a coronavirus infection; and enforces insufficient social distancing, court records show.

At the end of the hearing, Kennelly extended the TRO, which was set to expire that day.

In converting the TRO to a preliminary injunction on Monday, Kennelly said that although Dart appears to have complied with the earlier order, it is not clear that the constitutional violations will not recur without an extension of its requirements.

Dart’s actions to develop testing and sanitation policies, and to distribute PPE were not taken entirely voluntarily, Kennelly wrote.

“Rather, they were done in response to the TRO, and there is at least some evidence of problems in carrying out the TRO’s directives,” Kennelly wrote. “In addition, without a court order, there is at least a possibility that these important measures could slip to the wayside, despite the [s]heriff’s best intentions, as he works to manage the complexities of the [j]ail during this public health crisis.”

Dart was represented by Robert T. Shannon, James M. Lydon, Gretchen Harris Sperry, Adam R. Vaught and Lari Dierks of Hinshaw & Culbertson LLP. They could not be reached for comment.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Kennelly’s order largely formalized policies the jail already put in place, including plans to social distance.

“We will continue to combat COVID-19, despite the added burden of time and resources needed to defend our practice,” the statement read.

One of the detainees’ attorneys, Sarah C. Grady of Loevy & Loevy, said in a statement the legal team will continue to monitor the sheriff’s compliance with Kennelly’s order.

“The [c]ourt’s order does not exclude the possibility of a release order in the future, and we expect that the outbreak will demonstrate the necessity of an order for release,” Grady said.

Other attorneys and advocates representing the detainees include Stephen H. Weil of Loevy & Loevy; Locke E. Bowman and Alexa A. Van Brunt of the Roderick and Solange MacArthur Justice Center; Steve Grimes and Thomas F. McAndrew of Winston & Strawn LLP; and Charlie Gerstein and Alec Karakatsanis of Civil Rights Corps in Washington, D.C.

This case is Anthony Mays, et al., v. Thomas Dart, No. 20 C 2134.