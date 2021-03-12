A federal judge has appointed Chicago attorney Scott R. Drury as sole interim lead counsel to oversee the multidistrict litigation against Clearview AI.Drury is the founder and leader of Loevy & Loevy’s Data Privacy and Cyber-Intelligence Group.The litigation involves nine class action lawsuits brought against defendant Clearview AI, Inc. The suits accuse Clearview of “illegally scraping approximately three billion facial images from the internet, scanning the facial images’ biometric identifiers, and selling access to …