A man who failed to include his discrimination claims against his former employer as an asset in his bankruptcy case does not have standing to pursue those claims, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Jorge L. Alonso of the Northern District of Illinois granted the U.S. Postal Service’s motion to dismiss Terry Lockett’s lawsuit alleging he was fired from his job as a truck driver because he is Black and over the age of 40.Alonso acknowledged Lockett did not sue the postal service until …