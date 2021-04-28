A federal judge declined to temporarily halt proceedings in a lawsuit that a former employee of a sandwich shop chain filed under the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah denied a motion for a stay in a proposed class-action suit accusing Pret A Manger (USA) Limited of failing to comply with BIPA’s notice and consent requirements.The suit was filed by Kayla Quarles, who was required to scan her fingerprints to clock in and out when she worked for Pret …