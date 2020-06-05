A federal judge threw out a lawsuit alleging an Illinois law barring possession of child pornography runs afoul of the U.S. Constitution.

In a written opinion this week, U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood held Jeff Dixon has no standing to seek an order enjoining Illinois Attorney General Kwame Y. Raoul from enforcing the statute against him.

Dixon maintains he is concerned that certain parts of movies or the books they are based on — including “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “Lord of the Flies” and “Angela” — will be interpreted to fall under the statute’s definition of child pornography.

He fears prosecutors in DuPage County, where he lives, will charge him with violating the statute if he views such materials, Dixon says.

But Wood concluded entering an injunction against Raoul would not shield Dixon from criminal prosecution.

Quoting Article 5, Section 15, of the Illinois Constitution, Wood acknowledged the attorney general is “the legal officer of the State.”

And as the legal officer, the attorney general “has the power to prosecute crimes on behalf of Illinois, unless a provision of law forbids it,” Wood continued, citing People v. Robins, 338 N.E.2d 222 (Ill. App. Ct. 1975).

However, she wrote, quoting an Illinois statute, a state’s attorney has the duty to “commence and prosecute all actions, suits, indictments and prosecutions, civil and criminal, in the circuit court for his county.”

And while the prosecutorial powers of the attorney general and state’s attorneys are concurrent, the attorney general may exercise those powers only if he or she is not blocked by the jurisdiction’s state’s attorney, Wood wrote.

Under these circumstances, she wrote, enjoining only Raoul from prosecuting Dixon for possession of child pornography would not prevent the injury he fears.

In 2013, Dixon pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated possession of child pornography in violation of Illinois law. He was sentenced to two years’ probation.

Dixon completed his probation and has not faced any new criminal charges.

In December 2018, Dixon sued Raoul under the Civil Rights Act, 42 U.S.C. Section 1983. He argued the possession law is unconstitutional on its face and as applied to him.

In her opinion Sunday, Wood dismissed Dixon’s suit without prejudice.

Dixon, Wood wrote, “may very well be able to solve his standing problem by naming the proper defendant.”

But if Dixon amends his suit, he should keep in mind that “it would have been appropriate” to dismiss the current version for failure to state a claim, Wood wrote.

She held Dixon had not stated a claim that the law is void for vagueness.

The Iaw states child pornography includes images of a child “depicted or portrayed in any pose, posture or setting involving a lewd exhibition of the unclothed or transparently clothed genitals, pubic area, buttocks, or, if such person is female, a fully or partially developed breast.”

A law is void for vagueness if it is not clear to a person of ordinary intelligence “as to what fact must be proved,” Wood wrote, quoting Federal Communications Commission v. Fox Television Stations, Inc., 567 U.S. 239 (2012).

She rejected the argument that the word “lewd” is vague.

The Illinois Supreme Court has provided a limiting construction by using such words and phrases as “obscene,” “indecent,” “lecherous” and “obviously intended to excite sexual desire” when defining “lewd,” Wood wrote, quoting People v. Lamborn, 708 N.E.2d 350 (Ill. 1999).

She wrote Lamborn also includes a six-factor test to help determine if an image is lewd.

“Between the statutory text and the limiting construction from Lamborn, Illinois has provided fair notice to Dixon of what constitutes child pornography,” Wood wrote.

“Using the law and its construction, a person of ordinary intelligence would be able to tell which nude images the law criminalizes and which it does not.”

Wood also rejected the argument that the law violates Dixon’s right to substantive due process.

The due process clause protects fundamental rights, Wood wrote.

“If a law does not infringe on a fundamental right, then the law only needs to be ‘rationally related to legitimate government business,’” she wrote, quoting Washington v. Glucksberg, 521 U.S 702 (1997).

“The right to possess lewd images of children in the home is not a fundamental right.”

And Wood rejected the argument that the law is overbroad and, therefore, chills free speech.

“The U.S. Supreme Court has twice rejected overbreadth challenges to child pornography statutes from other states very similar to the Illinois statute at issue here,” she wrote, citing New York v. Ferber, 458 U.S. 747 (1982) and United States v. Williams, 553 U.S. 285, 292–96 (2008).

The case is Jeff Dixon v. Kwame Raoul, No. 18 C 8369.

Dixon, who represents himself in the case, could not be reached for comment.

Raoul is represented by Illinois Assistant Attorney General Michael T. Dierkes.

Spokeswoman Annie Thompson of the Attorney General's Office declined to comment.