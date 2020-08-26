Law enforcement authorities do not have probable cause to force Google to turn over information they hope will lead to a thief, a federal judge held.In a written opinion unsealed Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Gabriel A. Fuentes denied the government’s amended application for a “geofence” search warrant that would require Google to disclose what mobile and smartphone devices were near the scene of thefts when the thefts were committed.A geofence warrant directs a service provider to turn over information about all devices …