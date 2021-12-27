A federal judge derailed a bid by Illinois to bar one-member train crews from operating in the state.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Edmond E. Chang of the Northern District of Illinois held the federal Regional Rail Reorganization Act preempts a state statute that requires freight trains to be operated by at least two crew members.The 3R Act prohibits the District of Columbia and 17 states that include Illinois from adopting laws or rules requiring any railroad to staff crews of a specified size for “any …