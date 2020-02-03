A Michigan man whose vehicle was ticketed in Chicago because it lacked a front license plate — something not required in his state — does not have a case against the city, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Charles P. Kocoras threw out a proposed class-action lawsuit alleging the city violated Jeff Brown’s constitutional and statutory rights.A Chicago ordinance requires every vehicle subject to the license plate requirements of the Illinois Vehicle Code to comply with …