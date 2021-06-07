A woman who filed a lawsuit under the pseudonym “Jane Doe” accusing a Cook County Sheriff’s deputy of sexually assaulting her must pursue her claims under her real name, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Charles R. Norgle noted Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 10(a) states that the “title of the complaint must name all the parties.” There are exceptions to that rule, but only “in the most compelling circumstances,” Norgle wrote.“Historically,” he wrote, “courts have permitted plaintiffs to …