Illinois authorities’ delays in processing applications for Firearm Owners Identification cards likely are not violating the Second Amendment, a federal judge held Wednesday.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Mary M. Rowland declined to issue a preliminary injunction that would have required the Illinois State Police to immediately issue Firearm Owners Identification cards to individuals who maintain the agency is dragging its feet in acting on their applications.Rowland made her decision in a lawsuit brought …