A federal judge declined to approve a proposed $1.1 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit accusing the video-sharing app TikTok of collecting the personally identifiable information of users under the age of 13 without obtaining their parents’ consent.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge John Robert Blakey concluded that members of the proposed class need more time to object to or opt out of the settlement or to submit a claim. Blakey originally set March 17, 2020, as the deadline to object or opt out …