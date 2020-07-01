A boy who made conflicting statements about a police search of his home must sit for a deposition in a civil rights lawsuit his parents filed, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Young B. Kim granted a motion by the city of Chicago and several police officers to depose 8-year-old Jack Mendez about statements he made in a CBS News interview.The city and the officers — all named as defendants in the parents’ suit — maintain Jack in the interview alternately claimed and denied that police …