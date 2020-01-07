A federal judge tentatively approved a request by dancers to join together to seek the wages they allege they are owed.In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall conditionally certified a lawsuit against the Ocean Gentlemen’s Club in Bedford Park as a collective action under the Fair Labor Standards Act.A collective action filed under the Section 216(b) of the FLSA is akin to a class action. But while Federal Rule of Civil Procedure 23 requires individuals to opt out if they do not want to …