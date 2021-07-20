COLUMBIA, S.C. — Investors who lost fortunes in the failure of a multibillion-dollar nuclear reactor construction deal in South Carolina will soon begin to see their portions of a $192 million settlement, under a recently approved distribution.Last week, a federal judge signed off on a plan to disburse the funds among former shareholders in SCANA Corp., the former parent company of South Carolina Electric & Gas. The settlement itself was the largest securities class-action recovery obtained in South Carolina when a …