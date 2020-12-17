The U.S. Department of Homeland Security doesn’t need to turn over all the documents sought by a litigant alleging the Trump administration is trying to keep a disproportionate number of nonwhite immigrants out of the United States, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman rejected the contention that the deliberative process privilege does not shield from discovery any of the documents the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights Inc. maintains support its case …