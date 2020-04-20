Gary Feinerman

Two companies that compile background reports on people and sell them online must face claims they violated the Illinois Right of Publicity Act.

In a written opinion last week, U.S. District Judge Gary Feinerman declined to dismiss separate proposed class-action lawsuits filed against Whitepages Inc. and Instant Checkmate LLC.

Feinerman did not rule on the merits of accusations that Whitepages uses Stephanie Lukis’ identity and Instant Checkmate uses Lukis’ and Robert Fischer’s identities for commercial purposes without their written permission.

But Feinerman held Lukis and Fischer have stated claims for violations of Section 30(a) of the publicity act by alleging Whitepages and Instant Checkmate use their identifying information — name, age range, relatives’ names and the city where they currently live — in free previews.

Feinerman noted Lukis and Fischer maintain Whitepages and Instant Checkmate then use those previews to promote the sale of their monthly subscription services.

“That is a textbook example under the [publicity act] of using a person’s identity for a commercial purpose,” Feinerman wrote, citing cases that included Trannel v. Prairie Ridge Media Inc., 987 N.E.2d 923 (Ill. App. 2013).

Feinerman directed Whitepages and Instant Checkmate to answer the complaints against them by May 14.

Whitepages and Instant Checkmate operate separate websites that search private and public records concerning Illinois residents and then sell the reports they generate.

A search of a person’s name on Whitepages’ or Instant Checkmate’s homepage turns up a list of people who have that name as well as a limited preview of their background reports.

Clicking on such links as “view results” on a Whitepages preview or “open report” on an Instant Checkmate preview leads to a pay screen offering monthly subscriptions.

In 2018, Lukis and Fischer allege they discovered their identifying information was being used in advertisements on those companies’ websites.

Lukis and Fischer allege the ads are the same or substantially the same as the free previews offered by Whitepages and Instant Checkmate.

And they allege the information in the previews is enough to identify them as the specific person described in the preview.

They were not paid for the use of their identities in the previews and ads, Lukis and Fischer maintain, and the use of their identities has caused them emotional distress.

Lukis filed her suit against Whitepages and she and Fischer filed theirs against Instant Checkmate in Cook County Circuit Court. Both Lukis and Fischer are Cook County residents.

Whitepages and Instant Checkmate removed the suits to federal court in July 2019 under the Class Action Fairness Act.

The following month, Whitepages and Instant Checkmate filed motions to dismiss the suits.

In denying the motions Thursday, Feinerman held the free previews serve a commercial purpose.

The holding in Dobrowolski v. Intelius Inc., No. 17 C 1406 (N.D. Ill. May 21, 2018), does not change his ruling, Feinerman wrote.

In Dobrowolski, the plaintiffs filed a suit against companies that used their identities in free previews.

U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah dismissed the suit.

He noted the defendants used previews to advertise only reports about the specific person identified in the preview.

Under that circumstance, Shah wrote, the plaintiffs’ identities “are not used to promote a separate product — they are used because plaintiffs’ identities are part of the product offered for sale.”

In his opinion, Feinerman wrote Lukis’ and Fischer’s identities were not used to advertise their individual background reports.

Instead, their identities were used to advertise monthly subscriptions giving the buyer access to any background report in Whitepages’ or Instant Checkmate’s database, Feinerman wrote.

Feinerman also rejected the argument that Lukis’ and Fischer’s names do not constitute identities as defined by Section 30(a) because several people have the same name.

The previews give several details about each individual with either name, Feinerman wrote.

“Given this,” he wrote, “it is entirely plausible, as [p]laintiffs allege, that Lukis could be uniquely identified as the Stephanie Lukis, and Fischer could be uniquely identified as the Robert Fischer, referenced in the previews.”

The cases are Stephanie Lukis v. Whitepages Inc., No. 19 C 4871, and Robert Fischer, et al., v. Instant Checkmate LLC, No. 19 C 4892.

Roberto Costales and William H. Beaumont, both of Costales Beaumont LLC, represent Lukis and Fischer.

“We are happy for Judge Feinerman’s robust opinion in support of continuing the protections afforded by the Illinois Right of Publicity Act,” Costales said in a statement. “As the judge himself stated, the defendants’ websites are a ‘textbook’ violation of the law.

“We will continue to zealously represent our clients’ rights until the defendants agree to cease their unlawful conduct.”

Avanti Bakane of Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani LLP in Chicago and Damon W. D. Wright of the firm’s Alexandria, Va., office are the lead attorneys for Instant Checkmate.

Wright said Instant Checkmate’s legal team is confident the company will prevail on summary judgment.

“Instant Checkmate may be used to check out a love interest, track down old friends or relatives, or simply learn more about others in people’s lives,” Wright said.

“Because the product is speech about people, the First Amendment and Illinois statute allow Instant Checkmate to display someone’s name when someone searches its website to learn about people.”

Blaine C. Kimrey of Vedder Price P.C., the lead attorney for Whitepages, could not be reached for comment.