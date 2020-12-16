Defendants sued by a man who spent 23 years in prison before he was acquitted of murder in a retrial are entitled to recordings of telephone conversations the inmate conducted with his lawyers from behind bars, a federal judge held.In a written opinion last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Lisa A. Jensen declined to quash a subpoena the Illinois State Police employees sued by Patrick Pursley issued to the Department of Corrections.The subpoena seeks recordings of all phone calls Pursley made to his attorneys from 2013 to 2017 …