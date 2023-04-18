A Michigan Supreme Court justice announced Tuesday that he is getting mental-health treatment outside the state and will not hear a case next week.“I encourage everyone who struggles to seek the help they need,” Richard Bernstein said in a statement released by the court.Bernstein, who is blind, has been a justice since 2015 and was reelected last November to another eight-year term.He caused controversy in January when he publicly criticized Justice Kyra Harris Bolden for hiring a law clerk who had turned his …