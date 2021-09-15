A federal judge has ordered a man with Chicago ties to return more than $1.9 million used to buy high-end wine and spirits in a claim connected to the massive Petters Ponzi scheme.Douglas A. Kelley, trustee for victims of the scheme, filed a lawsuit in December 2018 alleging Steven G. Stevanovich embezzled from Capital Strategies Fund, Ltd., where he served as director and which invested in the scheme and withdrew profits from it. Victims of the scheme have a claim on Capital Strategies assets.U.S. District Judge John J …