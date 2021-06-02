A federal judge on Tuesday put an early end to the two-year period of supervised release of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose 14-year prison sentence for corruption was commuted by President Donald Trump.U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis issued an order saying, “early termination of supervision is granted as to Rod Blagojevich.” Ellis noted the order was agreed to by prosecutors.Trump commuted the 64-year-old Blagojevich’s 14-year prison sentence in February 2020. However, the then-president …