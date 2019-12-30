Lawyers from three law firms have made “slanted, misleading, confusing and incomplete” statements in a bid to poach clients already represented by counsel in a class-action antitrust lawsuit, a federal judge found.In a written order last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey T. Gilbert directed the firms to immediately halt any unauthorized, unsolicited communications with members of certain proposed or certified classes in the suit against poultry producers.The firms are Williams Montgomery & John Ltd. in …