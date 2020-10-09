A Kane County judge awarded more than $400,000 to a delivery worker who slipped down a staircase and fractured his right leg.Circuit Judge Susan Clancy Boles entered the $409,089.06 judgment on Sept. 30 after a two-day bench trial held over Zoom.On March 9, 2016, 51-year-old Michael Como dropped off beer kegs to Bandito Barney’s Beach Club and Bordello in East Dundee. His first two trips went as planned, but on his third trip he slipped and fell on a “greasy like substance on the stairs,” according to court records.Como …