BALTIMORE — A judge has ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning 2000 murder conviction chronicled by popular “Serial” podcast.The development comes after Baltimore prosecutors filed a motion Wednesday saying a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the conviction of Syed.Syed has served more than 20 years in prison for the strangling of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee, who was 18 when she was killed in 1999. Her body was found buried in a …