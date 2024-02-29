Attorneys for former President Donald Trump have appealed a Cook County judge's decision ordering election officials to remove the Republican's name from Illinois' March 19 primary ballot.The appeal, filed minutes before midnight Thursday, came hours after Judge Tracie Porter issued her decision. She placed a hold on it until Friday to allow the expected appeal.Porter issued her decision after a group of voters trying to remove Trump’s name from the primary ballot over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. …