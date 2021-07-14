Law enforcement officers did not violate the Fourth Amendment when they failed to get a search warrant before accepting business records from a disgruntled ex-employee of a metal-fabrication company, a federal judge held.In a written opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis denied a motion by three members of the Kuzelk family — Dora, Kenneth and Kari — to suppress evidence that a fourth member turned over to the investigative arm of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.About three months after he was fired …