A federal judge has upheld Chicago police ‘investigative alerts’ against a Fourth Amendment challenge in a civil suit.U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah has ruled the Chicago Police Department’s use of the alerts, which incorporate officers’ own probable cause determinations to make arrests sans a judge, do not violate the federal Constitution. He wrote in an 11-page opinion this week that federal law allows warrantless arrests supported by probable cause.He wrote that the alerts here are akin to police bulletin …