Sarah Therriault won when Craig Vierig sued for a declaratory judgment that he didn’t sign a $200,000 promissory note. But because Therriault wasn’t entitled to payment at the time, a judge in Utah denied her request for fee-shifting under a provision that promised reimbursement for all “costs and expenses of collection.” On appeal, Vierig cited opinions from three jurisdictions — including Illinois — while Therriault countered with precedent from seven other courts.The fee-shifting clause was in a deed of trust Vierig …