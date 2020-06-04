Alison C. Conlon

Cicero officials won’t be allowed to make a second unannounced visit at a nursing home where several residents have died of COVID-19, a Cook County judge ruled Monday.

Circuit Judge Alison C. Conlon modified a temporary restraining order against the nursing home, City View, after finding the town’s May 27 visit “was not in accord with the letter and spirit” of her May 8 order, which authorized two unannounced visits by Cicero and required the facility to comply with all federal, state and local health directives.

City View filed an emergency motion one day after the town’s May 27 visit, when two town officials arrived at the nursing home with three police officers and refused to identify themselves, Conlon’s June 2 order states.

The two men, who only said they were “with Cicero” and claimed to have a warrant, accidentally set off a door alarm inside and filmed using a cell phone, including footage of residents, according to the order.

Conlon revoked the second unannounced visit, finding the town violated the court’s May 8 order that allowed only one person to visit.

She also found “the manner in which the [May 27] visit was conducted did not comport with applicable laws and guidelines and did not honor patients’ rights.”

“There was no need to have police standing guard outside the facility,” Conlon wrote. “Even more unjustified was the refusal of the two [t]own representatives to identify themselves by name and provide identification.”

“Taken together, it is clear to the court that allowing a second visit would not be productive. The risk of harming the patients’ rights is greater than the benefit of allowing another visit.”

City View has been under Conlon’s TRO since May 5, four days after Cicero filed a lawsuit alleging the facility was not following health guidelines.

Thirteen deaths and 243 positive cases have been reported at City View, according to the state Public Health Department data.

The next hearing is set for noon on June 5.

City View is represented by Jason T. Lundy and Charles P. Sheets of Polsinelli P.C.

“We are pleased that the court granted our emergency motion, and we will continue to work to end this litigation,” Lundy said.

Cicero is represented by Del Galdo Law Group LLC attorneys Michael Thomas Del Galdo, Cynthia S. Grandfield and Joseph A. Giambrone.

They did not respond to requests for comment.

This case is Town of Cicero v. City View Multicare Center LLC, et al., 20 CH 4046.