Adams County Judge Robert Adrian, who sparked outrage by reversing a man’s rape conviction involving a 16-year-old girl, has been removed from the bench after a judicial oversight body found he circumvented the law and engaged in misconduct.The Illinois Courts Commission removed Adrian from the bench Friday after it held a three-day hearing in Chicago in November on a compliant filed against Adrian.Its decision says Adrian “engaged in multiple instances of misconduct” and “abused his position of …