A Rockford couple filed their personal injury lawsuit not a day late, but just in time, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Iain D. Johnston of the Northern District of Illinois rejected the argument that Karla and Richard Mascari missed by one day the two-year deadline for suing over a purported accident.The limitations period included 2020, Johnston noted. And although 2020 was a leap year with 366 days, he wrote, it counts as a 365-day year.A ruling that 2020 counts as 366 days would have …