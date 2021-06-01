Select documents released by the city of Chicago in an employment discrimination lawsuit can’t be reclaimed under attorney-client privilege after the city argued they’d been released inadvertently, a federal judge held.The city is facing a lawsuit from 12 women claiming that the Chicago Fire Department’s physical testing requirements for paramedics are discriminatory against female candidates.In September 2020, the city provided more than 80,000 pages of documents to the plaintiffs, six documents of which it now claims are …