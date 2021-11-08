A lawsuit accusing a nursing home of gross negligence in a 95-year-old resident’s death from COVID-19 belongs in Illinois state court, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, Chief U.S. District Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer of the Northern District of Illinois sent the suit filed on behalf of Regina Pomian’s estate back to Kane County Circuit Court.Pallmeyer rejected the argument that the federal Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act preempts the estate’s claims.The PREP Act shields certain parties from …