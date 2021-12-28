GOLDEN, Colo. — A truck driver sentenced to 110 years for an explosive crash that killed four people in suburban Denver moved a step closer Monday to potentially having his prison term reduced.Judge Bruce Jones scheduled a hearing for Jan. 13 to reconsider Rogel Aguilera-Mederos’ sentence following widespread outrage over the severity of his punishment and an unusual request by prosecutors to revisit the matter.During a virtual hearing to discuss the request, one of Aguilera-Mederos’ lawyers, James Colgan, said the defense …