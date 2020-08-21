The plaintiff in a civil rights lawsuit may record remote depositions using the record function on the Zoom videoconferencing service, a federal judge held Thursday.But in his written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Sunil R. Harjani wrote the video recordings may not be used as evidence in Lisa C. Alcorn’s case.To be used as evidence, the video recordings would have to be made and certified by a videographer following procedures set out in the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, Harjani wrote.However, he wrote, Alcorn’s …