The “apex doctrine” shields a former official with Chicago’s Civilian Office of Police Accountability from having to give a deposition in a civil rights lawsuit, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey I. Cummings granted the city’s motion for a protective order blocking plaintiff Martesa Lee from deposing Sydney Roberts, who served as COPA’s chief administrator from 2018 until May of this year.Under the apex doctrine, a plaintiff may require a high-ranking executive to give a deposition …