A federal judge blasted the Illinois Department of Corrections for failing to cooperate in discovery in an inmate’s First Amendment lawsuit. In a written opinion last week, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole criticized IDOC for its boilerplate objections, foot-dragging — it missed the deadline for producing documents by nearly a year — and “unreasonably narrow interpretations of discovery requests.” Cole granted Abdel Jaber Saleh’s motion to compel IDOC to respond to his requests for the production of documents in addition …