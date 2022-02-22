A man who spent eight months in jail on weapons charges before the evidence against him was suppressed and the case dismissed does not have a claim for a violation of his Fourth Amendment rights, a federal judge held.In a written opinion, U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall of the Northern District of Illinois granted summary judgment in favor of the town of Cicero and police officer Asalem Haleem in Steve Culbreath’s lawsuit alleging he was detained without probable cause.Culbreath did not present any admissible …